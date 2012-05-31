"Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in the UK" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in the UK"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Why was the report written?: Marketers in the Ice Cream market in the UK face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Ice cream market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Ice Cream is not considered an essential item and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. The Ice Cream market in the UK is unlikely to record any major change in the volumes market in the future as consumption pattern is mostly confined to the light user category.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private Label products account for between a fifth and a quarter of the Take-home and Impulse Ice Cream categories in the UK; Artisanal Ice Cream is produced by small, local business so is excluded from Private Label and Branded products by definition. The majority of the market is dominated by large national brands so there is little room for further Private Label growth.
There are four main retailers with over 80% value share of retail distribution in the Dairy market in the UK. The remainder of the network is fragmented; however this leaves producers with little bargaining power for this section of the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Ice cream Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Ice Cream Market in India
- Consumer Trends in the Dairy Market in China