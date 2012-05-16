"Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in Brazil" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends in the Make-up Market in Brazil", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- Marketers in the Make-up market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.
This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Make-up market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the organized retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Eye Make-up, Face Make-up, Lip Make-up and Nail Make-up products are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. As economic and market recovery continues over 2012, consumption patterns will record a positive trend in both the Medium and Heavy frequency bands and the amount of Non-users should decrease.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.
The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Make-up distribution concentrated around the two largest retailers
Although the Brazilian retail market is fragmented in terms of number of organized retailers operating in the country, the two largest organized retailers account for more than three-quarters of Make-up products distributed by volume. This highlights the strong bargaining power of these retailers with suppliers.
Low private label penetration of Make-up products
Private label penetration is low in the Make-up market in Brazil. One driver of this is the fragmented character of the overall retail market, with private labels traditionally stronger in mature, concentrated retail markets.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lojas Americanas, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Wal-Mart, Drogasil S.A., Carrefour, Cia Zaffari, A. Angeloni, Irmaos Bretas, G.Barbosa, Prezunic, Casino"
