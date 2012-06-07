Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Brazil - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Brazil" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the meat market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As Brazil undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new emerging consumer behaviors will be fundamental to future growth. Markets in the country are not only growing due to demographic growth, but increasing affluence means new trends and new consumer behaviors are taking hold. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial. The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
While private label products account for approximately half of the volume of products distributed in the Fresh Meat (counter), Raw Packaged Meat - whole cuts, Ambient Meat and Cooked Meat - counter categories, private label penetration is low in Cooked Meats - Packaged and Frozen meats. Retailers may increase their investment in these areas given their success in growing market share in the other Meat product categories.
Kids & Babies are the most valuable age group, with an 18% share of the Meat market by value. However, their consumption is proportionate to the large size of the age group, which accounts for 18% of the population. While Brazil's large young population provide a tempting target for marketers, the fact no age group consumes disproportionately means that marketers need to target a range of differentiated products at different age groups in order to maximize their revenues.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Cia Zaffari, A. Angeloni, Wal-Mart, G.Barbosa, Irmaos Bretas, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Prezunic, Carrefour, Wal-Mart, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao, Prezunic, G.Barbosa, Irmaos Bretas, Coop Cooperativa de Consumo, Irmaos Muffato, SHV Makro, Lojas Americanas
