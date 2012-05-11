Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in China - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- Marketers in the Meat market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Meat market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As the country undergoes rapid development and population dynamics start to take effect, being able to capitalize early on the new emerging behaviors of Chinese consumers will be fundamental to future growth. The ability to target the specific trends that encourage consumers to consume certain brands or categories will be key for future success.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Males tend to consume Raw packaged Meat - whole cuts more often than females. While 32% of males record Heavy frequency consumption in this category, only 26% of females record the same frequency. Instead, females tend to record Medium frequency consumption: 31% of this gender compared with 26% of males. Marketers can grow the category by addressing this imbalance and increasing how often women eat Raw packaged Meat - whole cuts.
Older Consumers have a slightly above average consumption of Meat, recording a 22% share of the market by volume despite accounting for 19% of the population. This makes them the largest consumer group in the country, though the significant size of all other age groups indicates that marketers shouldn't ignore these either.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Tesco China, Wumart Stores. Group, Carrefour China, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., Wal-Mart Super center, China, Trust Mart, Dashang Group, Metro Cash & Carry, Carrefour China, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Tesco China, Wumart Stores. Group, Trust Mart, Dashang Group, Metro Cash & Carry, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Meat Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in Germany