New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2012 -- Marketers in the Oils & Fats market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the oils & fats market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The weak state of the German economy has led consumers to review their consumption of most CPG products, including Oils & Fats. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. This makes early identification of the consumer groups and trends driving market behavior essential, particularly new health trends, which play a key role in the Oils & Fats market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private labels account for only 12% of the volume of Oils distributed in Germany. However, outside of the market leading brand, the category is fragmented, highlighting several weaker brands which could come under threat.
Oils is the most valuable category, accounting for 84% of the Oils & Fats market by value. Oils marketers are creating more value in their category than Solid Fats, as this value share is achieved with a 79% volume share of the market.
While the Oils category is shaped by trends, with significant numbers of consumers claiming that certain trends affect them and these trends influencing a significant proportion of actual value as well, trends only have a limited effect on the Fats category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aldi, Metro Group, Tengelmann, Norma, Edeka, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group, Globus, Aldi, Coop (DE), dm-Drogeriemarkt Gmbh + Co.KG, Edeka, Globus, Norma, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in India
- The Future of the Oils and Fats Market in Italy, to 2016
- The Future of the Oils and Fats Market in France, to 2016