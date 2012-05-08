Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the UK - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the UK", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Marketers in the Oils & Fats market in the UK face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the oils & fats market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Health concerns, budget constraints, opting for different types of products, are all issues that affect the marketing landscape in this market, particularly for Oils. Marketers will need to be aware which age groups and which Consumer Trends are driving the market and therefore what marketing strategies are likely to be the best in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Brand analysis reveals that private labels have a presence of 30%-40% by volume in the oils & solid fats market in the UK. Private label penetration is higher in the oils market than in the fats market.
Oils alone account for 90% of the overall oils & fats market in the UK in value terms. This makes the Oils category the key driver of growth in this market, and marketers will need to be aware of what the hotspots to target are.
Results indicate that consumers want good value for money and quick and easy to use products when it comes to their Oils & Fats, but there are not always directly affecting their choices. These trends still offer potential, but marketers should be aware that a challenge exists in encouraging consumers to consistently act on these trends and to help them avoid the temptation to "trade down" to lower priced alternatives.
Scope
Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: oils and solid fats.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Waitrose, Lidl, Co-Op/Somerfield, Aldi, Asda, Co-Op/Somerfield, Iceland, Lidl, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Tesco
