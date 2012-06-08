Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Oils & Fats Market in the US" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/08/2012 -- Marketers in the Oils & Fats market in the US face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Oils & Fats market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Consumer concerns about health clash with traditional consumption patterns and food preferences in the Oils & Fats market. Marketers are faced with a confusing landscape and need to be aware of which consumer groups to target and which trends are having an impact on the market in order to best position their products in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
The top 2 retailers dominate the Oils & Fats market in the US, accounting for well over a third of volumes. For any brand seeking to achieve major scale, developing effective relationships with these retailers will be vital.
While not the leading Trend in the Oils category, Changing Age Structures - whereby people seek out products which specifically focus on the needs of their time of life - is having a clear impact on the market. This highlights that, periodically, consumers are likely to review their intake of Oils, given their time of life.
Private label products have a secure foothold in the market, having around a fifth of the market in both Oils and Solid Fats in 2011. Branded manufacturers would be well advised to act now to prevent further loss of share to these products in the future.
Scope
Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: oils and solid fats.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wal-Mart, Kroger, Safeway, Publix, Costco, Costco, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Wal-Mart
