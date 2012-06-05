Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in China" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- Why was the report written?: Marketers in the Chinese Pasta & Noodles market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Pasta & Noodles market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
A fast-paced economic environment and a rapid pace of change in the retail landscape means that the marketing landscape is constantly evolving. Marketers must therefore keep up to date with which consumer groups are driving changes in the market and which Consumer Trends offer the best targets to aim at.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
In the highly dominant Dried Noodles category Branded products account for around three-quarters of total volumes. However in the second biggest category of Chilled Noodles the Private Label share is over one-third of total volumes. Private Labels can therefore build scale into these categories in China and Brands should be seeking to consolidate their positions now.
In organized retail channels the leading retailers account for over 40% of total sales volumes, whereas outside of these leading retailers distribution is much more fragmented. Manufacturers will therefore need to adjust their strategies in order to account for this.
Scope
Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: ambient noodles, ambient pasta, chilled noodles, chilled pasta, dried noodles and dried pasta.
Detailed consumer segmentation based on survey data covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends and consumption frequency for each product category.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour China, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Tesco China, Trust Mart, Wumart Stores. Group, Dashang Group, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Metro Cash & Carry, Carrefour China, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Tesco China, Trust Mart, Wumart Stores. Group, Dashang Group, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Metro Cash & Carry
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Pasta & Noodles Market in India
- Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in France