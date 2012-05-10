"Consumer Trends in the Soup Market in Italy" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Soup Market in Italy"
Marketers in the Soup market in Italy face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting are to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and to be able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Soup market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
In troubled economic times and pressures on household budgets what products make it into the weekly shop are being increasingly scrutinized. Soups can offer filling, healthy and relatively low cost meals and potentially well placed. However, marketers will need to re-establish these credentials with consumers in order to maximize the opportunities available.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Chilled Soup accounts for almost half of the Soup market in Italy. This suggests new entrants will be most attracted to this category. Dried Soup (mixes) and Canned/Ambient Soup are also large market segments.
Consumers in Italy sate that the single largest factor influencing Soup consumption in Italy is Busy Lives, which links with packaged Soup being a convenience food. Consumers, certainly in the middle age groups, have less time to spend preparing Soups from basic ingredients and the quality of packaged Soups is continually improving. The percentage of the actual value of products influenced by Busy Lives is not as large but is still the largest factor in the group. Marketers will need to address this influence in order to be effective.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, Despar Servizi, Esselunga, Eurospin, PAM, Selex, Sisa, Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, Despar Servizi, Esselunga, Eurospin, Interdis, Selex, Sisa
