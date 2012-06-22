Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in China, 2011 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- Marketers in the Spirits market in China face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.



The Consumer Trends in the Spirits Market in China report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Spirits market in China they account for and which consumer trends drive their behaviour.



Scope

- Consumers’ uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets – making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.



- The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups – providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.



Reasons to Buy

- The data provided allows marketers to track consumer behaviour through to its actual value impact on a product market. Unique in the market, this provides readers with a highly detailed data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviours.



Key Highlights

- Consumer survey data for the following specific categories: Brandy, Whiskey, Rum, Gin and Genever, Vodka, Tequila and Mezcal, Specialty Spirits, and Liqueurs.



- Detailed consumer segmentation based on survey data covering over 26 consumer groups, 20 consumer trends and consumption frequency for each product category.



- Volume shares in 2011 for brands and private label sales tracked by the survey.



- Unique retailer choice and switching data as tracked by the survey are provided at the product category level for 2011



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64080/consumer-trends-in-the-spirits-market-in-china-2011.html