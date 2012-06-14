Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Russia - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Russia" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Marketers in the Syrups & Spreads market in Russia face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Syrups & Spreads market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the organized retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Jams, Jellies & Preserves, Molasses, Savory spreads, Sweet Spreads and Syrups are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private Label penetration into the Syrups & Spreads market in Russia varies over its categories from a very small proportion of the Sweet Spreads market to a more significant proportion of the Jams, Jellies & Preserves market. The Molasses market is dominated by Private Label products. With the exception of Jams, Jellies & Preserves, Private Label appears to have little room for growth; however, marketers need to maintain their differentiation in order to prevent loss of share to Private Label in the future.
A significant "attitude-behavior" gap exists between the share of consumers citing that a trend affects their consumption and the actual share of the market value these trends influence. This is because consumers don't always act on these trends - the result is that overall trend influence is limited, but has the potential to grow.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Auchan, Dixi, Lenta, Magnit, Metro Group, O'Key, Sedmoi Kontinent, X5 Retail Group, Auchan, Dixi, Lenta, Magnit, Metro Group, O'Key, Paterson, Sedmoi Kontinent, X5 Retail Group
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Germany
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in Spain
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in the US
- Consumer Trends in the Syrups & Spreads Market in India
- The Future of the Syrups and Spreads Market in Spain, to 2016