Consumers Benefit as Plunkett's Pest Control Is Nationally Awarded for Highest Industry Standards of Pest Control

Fridley, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Plunkett’s Pest Control has successfully met standards above and beyond state and federal regulations to become nationally recognized as a leader in the pest management industry. Only 3% of pest control businesses in the U.S. are QualityPro certified.



QualityPro is an elite group of pest management businesses selected for their dedication to higher standards of service by the National Pest Management Association.



Plunkett’s is fully certified in: technician training, environmental stewardship, customer relations, and business operations. QualityPro companies demonstrate their adherence to these business practices that make them one of the best in the industry:



- Checking employee references and driving history

- Criminal background checks on all employees

- Employ only highly-trained, registered, and credentialed employees

- Maintain a drug-free workplace

- Ensure that technicians are highly skilled, trained professionals

- Offer a clear, easy-to-understand warranty

- Maintain an up-to-date insurance policy

- Truthful and ethical advertising



“We are extremely honored to welcome Plunkett’s Pest Control as our newest member in QualityPro. As a new member, Plunkett’s is dedicated to raising the standards of the industry,” says Andrew Architect, Executive Director, QualityPro



About Plunkett’s Pest Control:

Founded in 1915 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Plunkett’s Pest Control, Inc. is a family-owned and operated corporation led by third generation president, Stacy O’Reilly. Plunkett’s delivers professional pest control services to over 30,000 residential and commercial clients in 10 Upper Midwest states. Their entire staff is knowledgeable, trustworthy, resourceful, and passionate about preventing and solving pest concerns for their clients. To learn more, please visit: http://www.plunketts.net



Plunkett’s Pest Control

MaryLou Wick, Client Experience & Marketing Manager

marylou@plunketts.net

763.225.6350