Consumers Experience Energy Boost with Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Consumers of Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex have reported an increase in their energy levels since they started taking the health supplement.



Weakness or having low energy levels may negatively affect one’s productivity and their quality of life, for that matter. One of the causes of weakness is deficiency of Vitamin B12, which belongs to the B complex vitamins. As one of the B complex vitamins, it is needed for the conversion of food to energy, although it has functions that are independent from the other vitamins in the group. These are DNA synthesis, production of healthy red blood cells, and maintenance of the nervous system.



Vitamin B12 may be found in animal-based foods such as meat, shellfish, milk, and egg, and it may be stored in the liver for a long period of time. However, certain factors may contribute to deficiency of the vitamin, including one’s diet and age. Vegans and the elderly are prone to developing the deficiency, so do individuals with pernicious anemia and those taking acid-reflux drugs. Other than weakness, common symptoms of the deficiency include lightheadedness, sore tongue, and stomach upset.



Taking a Vitamin B12 supplement such as Choice Nutrition Supplements Vitamin B-12 Complex is one way of preventing Vitamin B12 deficiency, especially for those who are at risk of developing it. Vegans, for instance, do not get the vitamin from their diet, so taking the supplement would be significantly beneficial for them. Moreover, the elderly and those taking acid-reflux drugs may not have enough stomach acid needed for the absorption of the vitamin, and taking the supplement may help supply their body with sufficient amounts of the vitamin.



One advantage of taking Vitamin B-12 Complex is that it is added with other B complex vitamins such as B2 (riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic acid), and B6 (pyridoxine). As such, consumers greatly benefit from the vitamin group’s energy-boosting property. Another important thing detail about the supplement is that it is made in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, so it is guaranteed safe and of high quality.



Here are some customer testimonials on Vitamin B-12 Complex:



“Great product, noticed an energy difference after about 3 days of use. Thank you for selling a good product at a decent price.” – A. Sadler



“I'd been receiving B-12 injections at the doctor's office for the diagnosis of fatigue and tingling in the legs. A friend suggested that I try this product and I switched to the Vitamin B-12 Complex Sublingual for convenience. I am glad I did. I really feel this has helped my energy level would highly recommend this product.” – Brenda



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com