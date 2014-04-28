Consumers Express Approval of Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Drops

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements Raspberry Ketone Drops, a fast-acting weight loss supplement, has received positive feedback from consumers.



Raspberry ketone is a metabolite compound extracted from red raspberries, and its primary contribution to natural weight loss is its ability to increase the levels of the hormone adiponectin in the body. When one has high levels of the hormone in their body, their body burns fat more efficiently. As such, raspberry ketone has become one of the most in demand fat-busting weight loss supplements.



Choice Nutrition Supplements introduced their very own raspberry ketone supplement in the form of Raspberry Ketone Drops . It possesses the fat-busting property of raspberry ketone, but the fact that it is taken as liquid makes it one of the most fast-acting weight loss supplements today. According to page 1542 of the Physician’s Desk Reference, up to 85-90% of the nutrients found in liquid supplements are absorbed by the body. Thus, the liquid drops may be more fast-acting and more efficient than its pill counterparts. And, its efficacy as a weight loss supplement has been experienced by consumers.



Furthermore, the weight loss supplement is made exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility. This is very important as this assures consumers of its high quality and safety.



“I just started to use this product in my long journey to get back to my "fighting weight". So far it suppresses my appetite which is a really big thing. I have lost a few pounds and feel good about that. It’s an easy routine to keep up so I know I will be able to stick with this, I have failed at the starvation type diets and I hurt my knee so that is my excuse not to go to the gym. It says it will reduce cholesterol which I have not had tested in a while but if it does, that will be huge. I will keep using this and I will win!” – Helen H., Raspberry Ketone Drops Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com