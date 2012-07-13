Consumers Flock to InteriorSecrets.com.au Offering Designer Office Chairs at Low Prices

Melbourne, VIC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Interior design is becoming increasingly important for everyday people. Although the luxury of interior design was once reserved for the affluent, this is all changing thanks to notable start-ups that seek to offer designer furniture replicas at affordable prices.



One such company, called Interior Secrets, has been generating a lot of buzz lately. That is because its founder, Bill Huynh, was recently named the Start-Up Hero of 2012 by StartupSmart.



Thanks to Huynh’s desire to put trendy design within the reach of all consumers, Interior Secrets is able to offer a variety of office furniture, replica furniture, chaise lounges, daybeds, chairs, sofas, tables and entertainment units at prices that will not break the bank. Huynh personally sourced products from manufacturers around the world in order to develop a reasonably priced offering of designer furniture replicas.



Interior Secrets explains the business model behind its success: “When you buy from traditional furniture stores, you are unnecessarily paying the wages for their sales staff and the operating costs for their showrooms. Unlike traditional furniture retailers, we employ a ‘high turnover, low margin’ business model. With years of bargaining power in buying bulk quantities, we demand the very best in quality and materials when our goods are sourced globally.”



Consumers looking for luxury office chairs can browse through the website of Interior Secrets in order to find a large selection of replica office chairs inspired by some of the best chair designers in the world. Visitors to the website can browse through various styles of office chairs Melbourne. Local residents can find high-quality office chairs at low prices shipped from a location that is close to them. Plus, Interior Secrets offers a seven-day money back guarantee, ensuring that customers will always be satisfied.



Website visitors can also benefit from editorial content on the Interior Secrets blog. This blog provides insights and advice on interior design and buying furniture. By visiting the Interior Secrets website, consumers can discover trendy designs at low prices. With competitively priced replicas of the latest designs, Interior Secrets brings its unique business model to the residents of Australia.



About Interior Secrets

Interior Secrets has earned a reputation for distributing products of remarkable style and comfort, providing inspiration for contemporary Australian interiors. Interior Secrets provides the absolute best of modern-classic reproductions and contemporary furniture at true “direct from manufacturer” prices. Products are showcased in a streamlined online store that enables customers to browse right at their desks.



