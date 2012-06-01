Consumers Get Access to Their Credit Reports 24/7 With BestCreditReports.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2012 -- The Internet has opened up a brand new world for many people. It’s now possible to communicate with friends and family around the globe quickly and easily via email, people can shop online and even manage their financial affairs over the Internet. The unfortunate downside of this is that fraudsters are coming up with increasingly ingenious ways to commit identity theft.



People often don’t even realize that this has happened until they apply for credit and get refused because they have a bad credit history. Mistakes can also happen and credit reporting errors could cause serious damage to an individual’s credit worthiness. This is why an increasing number of people are now interested in getting regular credit reports.



Bestcreditreports.com offers its customers peace of mind in a matter of minutes, by allowing them to track their credit report in real time. A spokesperson commented “When consumers monitor their credit score on a regular basis, they become more aware of potentially fraudulent activity, as well as what is causing changes in their score”.



In order to give the most accurate and up-to-date information BestCreditReports.com’s credit monitoring system tracks credit scores with all three of the US credit reporting agencies; Equifax, Experian and Transunion.



Due to customer demand customers now have the option to view their unlimited credit reports 24/7 with unlimited access. This flagship service also alerts customers if there are any changes to their credit history, this is a huge step to protect against identity theft or fraud.



By visiting the website, customers can take advantage of a 2-week free trial that provides $1,000,000 ID theft protection, real-time credit monitoring and credit scores from the 3 reporting bureaus. It takes seconds to sign up and the company offers an easy cancelling process in case a customer does not want to continue with the service at the end of the free trial period.



The site also contains a helpful learning center and separate article base where readers can get further information about credit monitoring, credit reports and credit scores. Furthermore, the BestCreditReports blog is updated on a regular basis and provides useful tips and advice on credit related matters as well as keeping visitors informed of the latest industry news.



About BestCreditReports.com

BestCreditReports.com has been in the credit monitoring business for over 10 years. They strive to provide consumers with the most up to date information on credit reports, credit scores, and all things credit. In addition they provide consumers with credit monitoring services that they feel are the best in the industry.



For more information, please visit http://www.bestcreditreports.com