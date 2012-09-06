Consumers Looking for AC Repair in Woodland Hills Are Saving Time and Money With AC Repair Centers

West Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- AC Repair Centers, helps busy consumers connect with reputable Air Conditioning repair services in the San Fernando Valley by doing all the leg work to prescreen and pre-approve HVAC companies. With the West San Fernando Valley being one of the hottest areas in Los Angeles, there is a great need for quality Air Conditioning Repair in Woodland Hills. The problem is finding a good HVAC professional can be very time consuming.



It can also be costly if a consumer comes across an AC repair technician who is either unskilled or dishonest. Unlicensed technicians can cause more damage to and Central AC Unit and / or a home and usually do not have the insurance to protect the consumer. This may leave the consumer in a worst situation then when they started.



There are some steps consumers can take to protect themselves, but this requires a great deal of time and due diligence. AC Repair Centers helps San Fernando Valley residents by taking care of the due diligence and connecting consumers directly to a pre-approved Air Conditioning repair company.



Here are the steps a consumer looking for AC Repair in Woodland Hills would need to take if they were to search for a quality AC repair company on their own.



1. Put together a list of HVAC companies that service their area.

2. Check with their ratings with the BBB and see what people are saying about them through online reviews.

3. Check the state license board to make sure possible candidates is properly licensed and that the license is current.

4. Contact each company and interview them

5. Ask companies to fax or email proper documentation showing that they are bonded and insured.

6. Get a list of references and call them

7. Visit a company worksite to view their work habits



Those steps will help get the list down somewhat, but the work has only just begun. Consumers still need to compare pricing. This is not easy since most companies can not provide a price until they physically inspect the unit. A typical service call can run $65 so it would not be too cost effective to have more than a couple estimates. They problem is how do consumers know they are getting a fair price when they typically only get one estimate.



AC Repair Centers has a website with a complete directory so consumers can go through the steps themselves if they like. The site allows consumers to search by city and to view HVAC companies reviews and websites. For those consumers who prefer not to go through all that trouble. AC Repair Centers connects consumers directly with the company they have pre-approved.



For More Information about AC Repair Center’s helpful tips and advice on AC maintenance and more, as well as to have access to the San Fernando Valley’s top source for pre-approved local HVAC professionals, please visit the company’s website at http://www.acrepaircenters.com.



About AC Repair Centers

AC Repair Centers helps consumers looking for AC Repair in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. They pre-sceen companies to help consumers get the fair prices for dependable air conditioning repair completed by licensed, bonded, and insured professionals.