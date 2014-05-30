Consumers Make VitaBreeze Supplement Number 1 Seller of Its Kind

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Consumers around the country are raving about the efficacy of VitaBreeze’s Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement. The company’s uniquely formulated product provides consumers with relief from the pain of arthritis and the building blocks for maintaining joint health.



“I love that this has glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin sulfate,” said Zach J. “When I was doing my research, the clinical trials you hear about test with glucosamine sulfate. Most of the cheap supplements use Glucosamine HCl (Hydrochloride) which hasn't been tested and companies use it because it's cheaper. It's definitely worth the extra money for quality ingredients and I'm very happy with my purchase. I've read a lot about how beneficial turmeric is, so I'm glad I'm getting that as an added bonus!”



VitaBreeze utilizes the sulfate form of glucosamine and chondroitin, scientifically tested and found to be the most effective for relieving the pain of arthritis. The firm’s product is the number one selling glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM & turmeric formula on Amazon.com, the only venue where it’s available.



Clients report pain reduction of up to 80 percent after taking the product and that the VitaBreeze formula is preferable to non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) that can have unwanted and even deadly side effects. VitaBreeze offers a triple helping of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric for optimum results.



One satisfied customer began taking it after his physician suggested glucosamine for hand and knee pain. With dozens of products from which to choose, he selected the VitaBreeze formula due to the addition of turmeric and its anti-inflammatory benefits. VitaBreeze is one of the very few nutraceutical brands that include turmeric in its product. Turmeric is a botanical used in traditional Indian medicine for centuries due to its pain relieving properties.



The firm’s dietary supplement has a vegetable-based coating that makes it easy to swallow. It contains no gelatin, a fact that many customers are happy about, as it doesn’t cause stomach upset and begins to work quickly.



The company’s clients encompass people suffering mild to severe levels of pain. Customers include those with pain located in the knees, hands, elbows and shoulders, along with individuals experiencing disc pain, all of whom report increased ease of motion.



The efficacy of the VitaBreeze Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric dietary supplement is amply demonstrated by the number of raving fans on Amazon.com. The formula provides individuals with the needed elements to relieve pain due to arthritis and aids them in maintaining a more active lifestyle.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com