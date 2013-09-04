Consumers Now to Have Easier Access to Poor Credit Personal Loans

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Getting the cash on poor credit personal loans will now be taking a shorter period of time after iloanswithbadcredit.com upgraded its systems and listed more loan providers. It will be taking around two to three minutes to complete the short inquiry form where the lenders will be looking for some few details including name, address, checking account details, employment details and age among others.



The other friendly feature that consumers will appreciate is the speed at which the quotes will be issued. This will happen in a matter of seconds and the matching process will be highly accurate providing each applicant with numerous finance possibilities. It will then be upon the borrower to go through these offers and pick the best offer. This will also be easy and fast since the quotes will be provided at the same time.



Instead of relying on credit standing to give out the cash, the lenders will be ready to issue their cash to people with stable sources of income and this means that applications by the employed will go through easily. However, poor credit personal loans will only be issued to people above 18 years of age. Successive applicants will be getting their cash through their bank checking accounts.



Apart from bringing the loans closer to the people, iloanswithbadcredit.com also managed to negotiate for very attractive deals. The interest rates on the loans are now very attractive and the friendly terms will see every person have it easy all through the loan period. One will also have various repayment options and these will be convenient enough even for those who make little incomes.



Joanne Morgan was among the first consumers to try out this offer and she admitted that, “I have been applying for financing with the company for almost two years now and I am very pleased with the latest improvements. I applied for poor credit personal loans after my car broke down and the speed at which I got the cash was unbelievable. I’m sure that this offer will work great for most of us.”



About iloanswithbadcredit.com

This is the third year that the company is providing online financial solutions and it mostly does so irrespective of credit standing. With the highly efficient loan providers, the company is able to sort out inquiries on the same day of application making it possible for consumers to handle their situations in time. To learn more or apply, visit www.iloanswithbadcredit.com