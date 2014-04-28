Consumers of 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract Report a Boost in Their Energy Levels

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Consumers of 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract have reported an increase in their energy levels without leaving them feeling jittery. This makes the supplement play a very important role in the success of dieters’ weight loss efforts.



Losing weight may take a toll on one’s productivity as it may entail going on a strict diet and maintaining a rigorous exercise program. As such, the need of dieters for a supplement that can help them lose weight without affecting their productivity cannot be overstated. And, this may be one reason why the demand for green coffee bean extract among dieters continues to increase.



Containing 50% chlorogenic acids, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract is a high quality and safe green coffee bean supplement, and it continues to earn the approval of consumers. It may help block the formation of fat and suppress appetite, promoting natural weight loss. It has another notable benefit, though. It may help increase dieters’ energy levels without leaving them feeling jittery. And, because of the boost of energy they experience, they can work on losing weight and go on with their day-to-day activities at the same time without affecting their productivity. Furthermore, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract is manufactured exclusively in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, can rest assured that it is safe and of high quality.



“Since I have started taking the 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract I have noticed I have more energy throughout the day and it also helps to suppress my appetite. I was worried that it might make me jittery since I do not consume a lot of caffeine but I had no jittery effects and I am happy with this product.” – Teresa Stevens, 100% Pure GCA Green Coffee Bean Extract Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com