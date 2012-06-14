Consumers Purchase Cheaper Car Insurance With the Help of AutoInsuranceRatesQuotes.net

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- Over the last couple of years, it has become increasingly difficult to find cheap car insurance. Driving without auto insurance is illegal and can result in heavy fines. Furthermore, motorists without insurance could receive a custodial sentence if they are involved in an accident.



Auto insurance does not only provide cover against accidents, a comprehensive policy will also cover the policyholder if the vehicle is stolen. Although vehicle theft rates have decreased in recent years due to improved built-in anti-theft technology, vehicle theft still costs the US insurance industry more than $8 billion every year.



According to the latest data from the USA census, the average annual car insurance premium is $1,571.51. However, for younger drivers and people who have been involved in a previous accident, the premium will be much higher.



A lot of people automatically renew their existing auto insurance policy each year simply because they do not have time to shop around for a better deal. However, that attitude could cost them dearly. In a bid to attract more business, a lot of car insurance companies are offering substantial discounts to new customers.



A new website that explains the importance of comparing auto insurance quotes has been receiving a lot of visitors lately. The site explains, “the best way to get a good deal is to compare quotes from multiple insurers”.



AutoInsuranceRatesQuotes.net informs visitors that car insurance quotes are based on three main factors; the age of the driver, the make and age of the vehicle, and the driving record of the applicant. Experienced drivers with a clean record are much more likely to secure cheap car insurance than a teenager who has just passed their driving test.



The site contains other interesting editorial content on the reasons why it is imperative to secure car insurance.



