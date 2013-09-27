Consumers Rate Top Cosmetic Procedures on ASDS Survey

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The popularity of cosmetic surgery in the United States continues to grow as procedures become more effective and affordable. In response to this trend, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) conducted a study to gauge consumers’ cosmetic preferences.



The 2013 ASDS Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures revealed intriguing findings including that one in three consumers is considering cosmetic treatment. The survey polled 6,300 individuals and asked for their opinions on cosmetic surgery. It also asked respondents to rank ten procedures based on their personal preferences.



The study indicated that non-invasive procedures are among the most popular with consumers. Wrinkle-relaxing injections, microdermabrasion, chemical peels and laser treatments ranked in the top four. The duration of these treatments and recovery times are minimal, and each procedure ranked highly in terms of customer satisfaction. The consensus among respondents indicated a growing confidence in cosmetic surgery and non-invasive treatment methods.



Engrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D. is a highly skilled plastic surgeon specializing in the enhancement of the face, body, skin and breasts. The doctor specializes in surgical and non-surgical produces thereby providing his patients a wide selection of treatment alternatives. Latisse, Dermal Fillers, BioCorneum and Botox are among the non-invasive enhacement options for patients to choose from. A full list of procedures is available via the following link: http://eh-md.com/



For additional information on cosmetic surgery in Miami, please phone 305-501-2451. Dr. Hanabergh and his staff provide boutique style medical care making for better overall patient experiences. Schedule a consultation today to learn about the benefits of body enhancement.



Contact Information:

Enrique Hanabergh Jr., M.D.

Address:

20950 NE 27th Ct.

Aventura, Florida 33180

Phone: 305-501-2451

Website: www.eh-md.com