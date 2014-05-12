Consumers Report Positive Weight Loss Results with Raspberry Ketone Ultra

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Raspberry Ketone Ultra by Choice Nutrition Supplements has helped consumers boost their weight loss efforts, which is reflected in their reviews on the weight loss formula.



The discovery of the weight loss properties of the metabolite compound raspberry ketone is a breakthrough in the health and fitness community. Extracted from in red raspberries, it has been made available as a supplement to help reduce one’s overall body fat by allowing the body to burn fat more efficiently. The compound may achieve that by increasing the levels of adiponectin in one’s body. A fat-derived hormone, adiponectin is found in high levels among lean individuals, while it is found in low levels among overweight individuals.



Raspberry Ketone Ultra possesses the fat-burning property of raspberry ketone. In addition, it may suppress appetite, which has been experienced by many of its consumers. The combination of these two key weight loss properties in the supplement has assisted consumers in their pursuit of losing excess pounds and having healthy weight. Another important thing about the supplement is that it is made in the USA in a GMP certified facility, so consumers are assured of its quality and safety.



Here is some of the consumer feedback on Raspberry Ketone Ultra



“Raspberry Ketone Ultra delivers what it promises. It curbs my appetite and prevents me from eating in between meals. After two weeks, I have lost 5 pounds and feel positive I will reach my weight loss goal. The capsules are easy to swallow and even have a hint of raspberry flavor. I have felt no side-effects and plan to order this product again.” – David B



“I'm really excited about the Raspberry Ketone Ultra with African Mango. The pills are easy to swallow and they suppress my appetite. I'm not snacking as much and I'm losing weight. Customer service is a priority for this company and they are very easy to deal with.” – Crystal



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com