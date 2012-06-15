Consumers Reserve Seats at the Gorge Natural Amphitheater With TheGorgeOnline.com

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- The ancient Romans used to stage chariot races, gladiator combats and even executions in amphitheaters. The earliest amphitheaters were built in the first century BC and could accommodate between 40,000 and 60,000 spectators. These entertainment venues are no longer in use, but people can get an idea of what it felt like to be in the crowd by attending a performance in a natural amphitheater.



Natural amphitheaters are located in a spot where a mountain or rock formation naturally amplifies or echoes sound, thereby providing great acoustics for modern day concerts. Natural amphitheaters can be found all over the world and one of the most popular in the United States is the Gorge in Washington State.



The Gorge has hosted some of the best bands in the world and although the amphitheater can seat more than 20,000, tickets for well-known performers sell out quickly. For that reason, an increasing number of music fans from around the world go to The Gorge website to reserve their seats.



“The Gorge Amphitheater Is commonly called Washington's worst kept secret. This is due to the tendency of tickets to sell out to people from all over the world before those that live locally can get their own tickets”, explains the website.



The Gorge Online site is simple and easy to use. A menu bar, conveniently positioned near the top of the home page, directs visitors to the tickets and seating chart pages as well as providing information about local restaurants, hotels and directions to the venue.



The home page provides a list of up and coming concerts and by clicking on the view tickets link, visitors can see availability and prices. The Gorge Seating Chart will help visitors decide which section of the amphitheater they want to sit in.



The home page also features interesting editorial content about the venue and the world-renowned stars that have performed there in the past.



People who are travelling to The Gorge from outside the state can find information about hotels in the area and the site also provides links to some of the many eating-houses in the vicinity of the venue.



Visitors to the site will also find directions to the venue and information about parking.



About The Gorge

The Gorge is a natural amphitheater located on the banks of the Columbia River in George, Washington. It is a mecca for all live music enthusiasts and has hosted some of the best bands in the world.



For more information, please visit: http://www.thegorgeonline.com