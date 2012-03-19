Consumers Turn to Hybrid-Suv.net for the Latest in Hybrid Vehicle Technology

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- It is an agonizing fact of life that gas prices continue to rise and the long range forecast for relief at the pump is looking grim. Between the painful price per gallon of gas and the urgency for environmental change, consumers are seeking new alternatives and more economical options for transportation. As green technology continues to grow, so does the development of a spacious, fuel efficient hybrid SUV. Eco-conscious drivers no longer have to downsize from the comfort of their spacious SUV in efforts to bring relief to their pocketbooks.



Hybrid SUVs run on both gasoline and batteries and these days almost every major automobile manufacturer has either launched or is planning to present the automotive market with an SUV version of this popular vehicle choice. With the choices growing more abundant by the year, shopping for a SUV that is suitable for a consumer’s lifestyle becomes more arduous. In steps Hybrid-SUV.net, a recently launched website that features in-depth reviews on the latest hybrid SUVs to grace the automotive marketplace.



“At this point, perhaps the biggest question is which SUV offers the amenities and style that matter most to you,” an expert Hybrid-Suv.net states. “Keeping these thoughts in mind will help you narrow your choices as we explore hybrid SUVs in alphabetical order by make.”



While specific features and amenities vary between hybrid SUV manufacturers, the innovative design of combining a traditional gasoline driven engine with an electric motor remains the same. The advanced technology behind hybrid vehicles allows energy that is normally lost to heat and friction during the braking process to be captured and then stored in the battery for later use.



From the 2012 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid to the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, the experts at the Hybrid SUV website provide exhaustive reviews for a number of models currently on the market. Savvy consumers are also presented with the latest hybrid SUV news, along with a listing of hybrid SUVs that didn’t quite make the cut when it comes to quality.



