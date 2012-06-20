Consumers Turn to LiveLaughLove.co.uk to Create an Effortless, Elegant, Shabby Chic Look

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Whether consumers desire a simple spruce-up to a room or an entire home makeover, looking beyond chain retail shops is a must if they want to create a unique look. When the typical cookie-cutter home décor isn’t enough, consumers are turning to LiveLaughLove.co.uk to give their homes a unique timeless look.



LiveLaughLove.co.uk is an online store that is gaining a reputation as a source for beautiful Shabby Chic accessories to create an elegant and eclectic ambiance for any home. The largest online Shabby Chic accessory retailer in the UK, the site offers a greatly expanded range of products with over 1200 items available on their website.



A spokesperson explained their approach: “As we lose small retailers on the high street, properties are beginning to become homogenized. Our range of unique products allows homeowners to create elegant interiors, as well as stamping their personality on their home.”



As a small family-run business, Live Laugh Love specialises in providing a vast mixture of vintage style and country decorative products with beautiful shabby chic accessories, such as photo frames, decorative cushions and tea lights and candle holders. LiveLaughLove.co.uk lists more than twenty categories on the side-bar of the homepage. Each product listed under the categories is accompanied by high quality photos and product specifications to help customers find the perfect items. Shoppers can select the New Products icon in the side-bar to see the latest product offerings available.



In addition to a plethora of beautiful Shabby Chic accessories, LiveLaughLove.co.uk delivers a high level of customer service to ensure each shopping experience is a success, “We are a small enough company to be able to provide a personal service that is efficient with high standards, yet still giving consumers a vast mixture of vintage style and country decorative products.” explained a Live Laugh Love spokesperson.



A plethora of positive customer testimonials are available for new customers to read by selecting the Testimonials tab in the header. The reviews speak to LiveLaughLove.co.uk’s dedication to the customer and commitment to providing a unique collection of home décor and gift items shoppers can’t find elsewhere.



Visitors can also send Live Laugh Love gift certificates with personalized messages directly from the site. Live Laugh Love fans can subscribe to the site to benefit from special discounts, free draws and the latest news regarding new products.



The site offers affordable flat rate of £3.95 to ship to UK mainland for any size order and also provides shipping to a number of other locations.



About LiveLaughLove.co.uk

