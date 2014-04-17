Consumers Warned to Beware of Natural Supplements That Don't Live Up to Expectations

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- The modern world isn’t a forgiving environment for those suffering from arthritis pain. Hectic schedules and work responsibilities have led many to seek ways to incorporate natural supplements into their daily routines. VitaBreeze is one of the companies leading the way to relief from arthritis pain with its Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric supplement.



“We have to be very careful about what we take into our bodies,” said (www.VitaBreeze.com spokesperson), Michelle O’Sullivan. “Prescription medications are costly and can have toxic effects.”



The selection of a natural supplement should be undertaken carefully. There’s very little industry regulation by the Food and Drug Administration. Many supplementsdon’t work and they may not be manufactured according to the highest of quality standards.



The use of natural supplements to ease pain and enhance health isn’t a new concept. Even ancient man would seek out specific plants and substances to augment elements that were missing in the diet. Modern man only has to traverse the Internet to access the natural supplements needed for health and pain relief.



The pain of arthritis and the high cost of prescription drugs has been the impetus needed for many individuals to look for alternatives. Arthritis is a debilitating condition that’s associated with more than 150 diseases, conditions and syndromes. The pain is responsible for partial or full disability, significant losses in income and decreased productivity.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a whole body approach for the management of arthritis pain. Weight control, exercise and anti-inflammatory agents are essential elements for reducing pain and maintaining a range of motion.



The most effective natural supplements encompass a combination of glucosamine, chondroitin, MSM and turmeric. All are derived from botanicals that have been used since ancient times for joint health and pain relief. That blend of ingredients is available in the VitaBreeze Joint Pain Supplement, offered exclusively on Amazon.com.



The VitaBreeze supplement utilizes forms of the ingredients that are absorbed quickly. The non-prescription formula provides nutrients that can help to maintain joint health and alleviate multiple levels of pain associated with arthritis.



The Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM & Turmeric Supplement offered by VitaBreeze offers consumers a natural supplement that contains a triple dose of each ingredient. The dietary supplement eases the joint inflammation of arthritis that causes pain. The supplement is manufactured to the highest quality standards to ensure uniformity and that each bottle meets the needs of consumers.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit www.vitabreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com