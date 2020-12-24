Contact Adhesives Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : Henkel, 3M, Selleys

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Contact Adhesives Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Contact Adhesives market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Contact Adhesives industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Contact Adhesives study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked. According to AMA, the Global Contact Adhesives market is expected to see growth rate of 5.13% and may see market size of USD4.77 Billion by 2024.



Key players in the global Contact Adhesives market

3M (United States), Henkel (Germany), Wilsonart (United States), Selleys (Australia), Bostik (United States), ALCOLIN (South Africa), Sika (switzerland ), Ashland(United States), Dymax Corporation(United States), Permabond Engineering Adhesives (United States), Dow Chemical Company (United States), Bohle Group(Europe), KIWO (North America) and ThreeBond Holdings (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Covestro AG (Germany), Genkem (South Africa), UHU (Germany), K-FLEX (United States), Uzin (Germany), James Walker (United Kingdom) and Newstar Adhesives (United States).



Adhesive material is used to create bond between two surfaces. Depending on the material this connections can be soluble or insoluble. Contact Adhesive also known as semi-structural adhesive, is one of the most popular adhesive material as it provides high strength. Contact Adhesives are used for binding of materials such as paper & board, wood, leather, fabric, metal, rubber, glass, ceramic, and plastic and as it has wide range of applications in different sectors, its demand is at peak level. Contact Adhesive is able to withstand rapid changes in temperature, moisture, and vibrations. These adhesives are usually preferred for products with large surface area.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demands and Product Innovation in automotive industry

- Growing packaged food industries



Market Trend

- water & heat resistant

- Available in spray form



Restraints

- Durability is less

- Large number of competitors



Opportunities

- Surface Mounting Applications are increasing rapidly

- Continuous increasing demand from APAC Countries



Challenges

- Availability of the substitutes



The Contact Adhesives industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Contact Adhesives market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Contact Adhesives report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Contact Adhesives market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Contact Adhesives Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, SBC, Others), Application (Woodworking, Automotive, Leather & Footwear, Construction, Others), Form Type (Liquid, Paste)



The Contact Adhesives market study further highlights the segmentation of the Contact Adhesives industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Contact Adhesives report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Contact Adhesives market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Contact Adhesives market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Contact Adhesives industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



