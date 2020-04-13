Contact Center Software Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Avaya Inc., Cisco, Enghouse Interactive Inc., Five9, Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Evolution of the technology has changed the way enterprises deal with the potential customers. Intelligent communication that offers ubiquitous working environment to interact with the customers has become a basic requirement for customer-centric enterprises. The contact center software is a communication and collaboration application that enables users to resolve inbound queries and manage outbound to serve or acquire customers. Enhanced business agility, improved business continuity, and the growing acceptance of home-based work are driving the growth of cloud-based contact center software market.



Professional services, including consulting, training and support, and integration and implementation of contact center software, are a widely used service type in the contact center software market. Managed services have a higher adoption rate than professional services. Managed services empower organizations to focus on their core business functions while delegating contact center operations to professionals. Managed service providers ensure the efficient management of contact center processes and simultaneously deliver enhanced customer experience through multiple channels.



In 2018, the global Contact Center Software Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.1% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Contact Center Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

- Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)

- Avaya Inc.

- Cisco

- Enghouse Interactive Inc.

- Five9, Inc.

- Genesys

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Mitel Networks Corporation

- Oracle

- SAP

- Unify, Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Cloud

- On-Premises



Segment by Application:

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Contact Center Software Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Contact Center Software Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Contact Center Software Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Contact Center Software Market Forecast

4.5.1. Contact Center Software Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Contact Center Software Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Contact Center Software Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Contact Center Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Contact Center Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Contact Center Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Contact Center Software Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Contact Center Software Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



