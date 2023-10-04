Contact Center Software Market Size and Share, Recent Trends, Global Development and Opportunities 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- The global Contact Center Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 41.9 billion in 2023 to USD 109.7 billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 21.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growing adoption of advanced contact center technologies, enhanced customer experience, rise in omnichannel communication, and the need to handle attrition and absenteeism boost the demand for the contact center software market.



The contact center software market is fragmented and has major vendors based in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. NICE (Israel), IBM (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), Five9 (US), Twilio (US), and Mitel (Canada), among others, are some of the leading players operating in the contact center software market. These vendors adopt inorganic and organic growth strategies to increase their market share in the contact center software space. These vendors benefit financially from opportunities to acquire significant high-tech companies. R&D expenditure has been consistently growing due to its focus on high-growth and high-value opportunities in the form of innovations and cutting-edge technologies. These vendors have invested heavily in CAPEX to acquire more companies to strengthen their existing cognitive, cloud, and security capabilities.



Genesys



Genesys is one of the key vendors in the contact center software market that offers an exhaustive product portfolio and best-in-class tailored offerings to customers. Genesys Cloud provides a flexible environment for customer needs, including call center software, digital sales and service automation, workforce engagement & management, reporting & analytics, and integration & apps. Genesys offers consolidated contact centers and business communications in the all-in-one platform. The company is one of the early adopters of AI and strongly focuses on intelligent automation compared to others. In AI, Genesys provides an early adopter program with Google Contact Center capabilities such as predictive routing.



NICE



The company is one of the leaders in the contact center software market due to its strong portfolio of solutions and services. Its contact center offerings combine omnichannel routing for voice and digital channels, IVRs, self-service, customer journey analytics, adaptive workforce optimization, and automation. Moreover, its product's ease of use, speed of performance, and flexibility have created immense customer satisfaction among its customers. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for all customer touchpoints and solutions that benefit back-office operations, retail branches, and self-service channels. The company's clientele spreads across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America.



