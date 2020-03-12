Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The report classifies the global "contact centre software" market on the bases of deployment, organization size, component size, by vertical, and by geography. In terms of deployment, the market is further grouped into on-premise and cloud. On the bases of organization size, the market is classified into small, medium, and large enterprises. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/contact-center-software-market-100840



The global Contact Centre Software market is likely to gain momentum from a rise in the omnichannel communication. Recently, Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled "Contact Centre Software Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026". As per the report, in 2018, the global contact centre software market was valued at US$ 16,750.7 Mn. The market is expected to progress at an astounding CAGR of 14.62% and reach US$ 48,010.0 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also states that demand for contact centres is increasing day by day. This is anticipated to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the global contact centre software market.



Top Players



Genesys

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Corporation

Enghouse Interactive Inc.

Nice Systems Ltd

Cisco Systems

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Five9 Inc



Redefined Content Value Likely to Boost the Growth of the Global Market



Contact centres are used to manage customer service, telemarketing, accounting, debt collection, and other associated operations. They are often operated by external businesses. Recently, numerous efficient channels of communications are available for usage. This has resulted in the evolution of customer preferences and redefined content value.



All these factors are projected to increase the adoption of contact centre software solutions across the globe. Furthermore, competition has also increased in the market. This has caused the organizations to retain a coherent and stable relationship with the customers and safeguard customer loyalty.



Order Complete Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100840



Segmentation



1. By Component

Solutions

Interactive voice response(IVR)

Automatic Call Distribution

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Call Recording

Reporting and Analytics

Dialer

Workforce Optimization

Customer Collaboration

Others

Services

Managed

Professional

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance



2. By Organization Size

Large

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



3. By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises



4. By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others



5. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



Ask for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/contact-center-software-market-100840



Constant Research and Development on Applications of Contact Centre Software to Lead North America



The global contact centre software is geographically divided into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these, North America is projected to dominate the global contact centre software market during the forecast period. This will occur because there are several renowned and strong market players that exist in the U.S. These companies are constantly working on the application of contact centre software systems in the private and public organizations.



Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to witness notable growth due to the investments of the small and medium organizations. They are investing to increase the adoption of cloud-based and technologically advanced software solutions for contact centres. Developing countries such as, India and China, in Asia Pacific are projected to hold considerable portions of the global contact centre software market during the forecast period. Advancements in technology is predicted to favor growth of these two countries.



Genesys, 8x8, Inc., and Other Key Players Focus on Strategic Acquisitions and Service Launches to Strengthen their Position



8x8, Inc., a renowned provider of customer engagement solutions and cloud communications, headquartered in the U.S.A., announced the launch of their complete cloud contact centre solution in June 2019. The contact centre provides standalone solutions that include omnichannel, customer journey analytics, ACD, speech analytics, dialer, IVR, quality management, reporting, and surveys under a single platform. Their contact centre is the only existing product in the market that provides a bank for every agent which in turn, gives rise to saving opportunities.



Earlier, in April 2019, Genesys, a seller of call centre technology and customer experience, based in California, declared that it has integrated its three customer experience platforms, namely, PureConnect, PureCloud, and PureEngage with Google cloud contact centre AI. Genesys is one of the first companies to conduct an integration process with Google cloud contact centre AI. It will aid numerous companies to leverage this particular technology through its programs.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/contact-center-software-market-100840



Table of Content



5. Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



5.2.1. By Component (Value)



5.2.1.1. Solutions



5.2.1.1.1. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)



5.2.1.1.2. Automatic Call Distribution



5.2.1.1.3. Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)



5.2.1.1.4. Call Recording



5.2.1.1.5. Reporting and Analytics



5.2.1.1.6. Dialer



5.2.1.1.7. Workforce Optimization



5.2.1.1.8. Customer Collaboration



5.2.1.1.9. Others



5.2.1.2. Services



5.2.1.2.1. Professional Services



5.2.1.2.1.1. Consulting



5.2.1.2.1.2. Training and Education



5.2.1.2.1.3. Support and Maintenance



5.2.1.2.2. Managed Services



5.2.2. By Organization Size (Value)



5.2.2.1. Large Enterprises



5.2.2.2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)



5.2.3. By Deployment (Value)



5.2.3.1. Cloud



5.2.3.2. On-Premises



5.2.4. By Vertical (Value)



5.2.4.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



5.2.4.2. IT and Telecom



5.2.4.3. Government



5.2.4.4. Healthcare



5.2.4.5. Consumer Goods and Retail



5.2.4.6. Travel and Hospitality



5.2.4.7. Media and Entertainment



5.2.4.8. Others



5.2.5. By Geography (Value and Volume)



5.2.5.1. North America



5.2.5.2. Europe



5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific



5.2.5.4. Middle East and Africa



5.2.5.5. Latin America



6. North America Contact Center Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



6.2.1. By Component (Value)



6.2.1.1. Solutions



6.2.1.1.1. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)



6.2.1.1.2. Automatic Call Distribution



6.2.1.1.3. Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)



6.2.1.1.4. Call Recording



6.2.1.1.5. Reporting and Analytics



6.2.1.1.6. Dialer



6.2.1.1.7. Workforce Optimization



6.2.1.1.8. Customer Collaboration



6.2.1.1.9. Others



6.2.1.2. Services



6.2.1.2.1. Professional Services



6.2.1.2.1.1. Consulting



6.2.1.2.1.2. Training and Education



6.2.1.2.1.3. Support and Maintenance



6.2.1.2.2. Managed Services



6.2.2. By Organization Size (Value)



TOC Continued....!



(Have a Look at Reports Trending in "Information & Technology" Industry)



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs