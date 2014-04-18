Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Contact Lenses in Sweden", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- In 2011 the regulation of sales of contact lenses became more liberal. The buyer no longer needed to present a prescription every time they bought lenses. This opened up opportunities for sales in stores other than optical goods stores and through internet retailers. In 2013 the first pharmacies began to sell contact lenses. It was the pharmacy chain Medstop that was first to offer them. Medstop carries the most popular brands and has not got the same product range as an optical goods store. In...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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