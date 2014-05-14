New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The United Arab Emirates' young and affluent consumer base is increasingly willing to pay more for convenience and comfort within contact lenses, with this resulting in daily disposable lenses dominating sales and also seeing the strongest volume and current value sales growth in 2013. These products are more expensive to use on a daily basis but are strongly promoted by sales personnel, who focus on their convenience, comfort and safety. Young western expatriates are particularly strong...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Eyewear in the United Arab Emirates
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- Shampoo Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Styling Agents Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Hair Colorants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Conditioner Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Facial Care Market in the UAE to 2017
- Perms and Relaxers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Market Profile to 2017
- Database of Cosmetic and Toiletry Product Producers in United Arab Emirates - Company Names, Financial Performance, Key Executives, and Contact Details
- Anti-Perspirants and Deodorants Market in the UAE to 2017