Contact Lenses in Turkey - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Contact lenses in Turkey performed well in 2012, compared to the previous year that represented a slowdown. Due to the increasing concerns about health, more people bought vision correction aids that were prescribed by an optician or a doctor. As direct substitutes for each other, spectacles and contact lenses compete for consumer spending on vision correction. However, contact lenses has not yet been able to influence overall eyewear as this segment only accounted for 3% value share of eyewear...
Euromonitor International's Contact Lenses in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Daily Disposable Lenses, Extended Wear Lenses, Traditional Lenses, Weekly/Monthly Disposable Lenses.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Contact Lenses in Taiwan
- Contact Lenses in Malaysia
- Contact Lenses in China
- Contact Lenses in the United Kingdom
- Contact Lenses in Germany
- Contact Lenses in the US
- Contact Lenses in the Philippines
- Contact Lenses in Mexico
- Contact Lenses in Ukraine
- Eyewear in the United Kingdom