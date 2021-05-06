Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.



The market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the recent progression of technology and developments in products and services. The report further analyzes the revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level with an extensive analysis of current and future industry trends pertaining to each segment and sub-segment. Furthermore, the report analyses the manufacturing process segment, competitive benchmarking, revenue shares of the leading company, regional and global opportunities, latest trends, and market dynamics, and historical data and forecasts.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb expanded its parameters for toric contact lenses. This expansion helped Bausch + Lomb provide the necessary tools for eye care professionals to address unique vision needs of their patients.

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

North America accounted for 32.1% share in the global contact lenses market in 2020. Robust presence of key market player and rising research on ophthalmology is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.



Contact Lenses Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:



Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses



Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Retail Stores

Brand Showrooms



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Coverage of the Contact Lenses Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Contact Lenses market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Contact Lenses market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Contact Lenses Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Contact Lenses Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the number of eye diseases across the world

4.2.2.2. Growing aging population

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of contact lens

4.2.3.2. lack of professional eye care services

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Contact Lenses Market By Usages Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Usage Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Daily Wear

5.1.2. Extended Wear

5.1.3. Traditional lenses



Chapter 6. Contact Lenses Market By Design Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

6.1. Design Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

6.1.1. Monovision

6.1.2. Spherical

6.1.3. Toric

6.1.4. Multifocal



CONTINUED..!!



