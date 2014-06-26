Contact Lenses Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- The global Contact Lens market was valued at USD 6.81billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth USD13.47 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Contact lens refers to a thin, curved lens or small prescription lens worn over the cornea covering the surface of the eye. These lenses are used for refractive error correction without affecting ocular health. Also, these lenses are used for cosmetic and novelty purpose. For instance, a colored contact lens renders change or enhances the hue of the eye. Also, costume lenses assist in creating some special effects similar to that of the big screen. Contact lenses are available in varied forms designed to meet different purposes and needs. Different shapes of lenses are used to correct different vision problems such as spherical lenses that are small all-around aid in correcting farsightedness and nearsightedness. Meanwhile, toric lenses that are heavy at the bottom are used to correct astigmatism. As per the research study published by Contact Lens Spectrum, around 125 million people wore contact lens globally and generated significant sales revenue worldwide.



With the evolution of different types of contact lenses, a large number of options are now available for the existing as well as new contact lens users. The soft contact lens provides several advantages over the conventional rigid gas permeable contact lens. These lenses are easy to adjust and are made up of soft and flexible plastics that allow oxygen to pass through the cornea. Soft contact lenses also render high comfort as compared to rigid gas permeable contact lenses. Owing to these factors, soft contact lenses are estimated to record highest growth rate during the forecast period. On the other hand rigid gas permeable lenses are durable, resistant to deposit buildup and are easy to handle. However, the demand for the same is declining due to increasing preference for various kinds of soft contact lenses such as daily disposable, extended wear and weekly replacement contact lenses. Daily disposable and extended wear soft contact lenses markets represent two of the largest markets of 2012. Manufacturers are now shifting their focus towards introduction of high comfort soft contact lenses instead of hard contact lenses. For Instance, Cooper Vision launched MyDay daily disposable contact lenses that render high oxygen permeability and help in improving the lens surface wettability.



The usage of various designs differs from the type of vision correction. Spherical, toric and multifocal contact lenses differ in their shapes and uses. These lenses are used for refractive error correction (myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism). As per the data published in International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), in 2010 it was estimated that around 123 million people suffered from significant vision impairment due to improper adoption of vision correction solutions. This has led to a rise in global economic cost due to lost productivity accounting for approximately USD 202 billion. These factors coupled with increasing adoption for cosmetic and aesthetic purposes are expected to influence the growth of the contact lens market. However, improper usage of the contact lens can lead to severe eye infections such as dry eyes and blindness, which are potential side effects of the contact lenses thatmay hamper the adoption of contact lenses.



Contact lenses render wide range of uses major being cosmetic, therapeutic, prosthetic, corrective lens and others. In addition, electroretinography lens and soft bandage contact lens are used in specialist centers and to promote epithelial healing processes respectively. Also, painted contact lenses, a type of cosmetic contact lens are sold commercially to change pupil shape or iris color and manufactured to correct refractive errors concurrently. Cosmetic, therapeutic accounted for the fastest growing segments. While, corrective contact lenses currently account for the largest market share owing to high preference and comfort levels. On the contrary high maintenance costs coupled with increased risk of vision problems due to the deposition of lipids or proteins and negligence of lens care might restrain the growth of the market.



At the regional level, North America and Europe were the largest markets in 2012 accounting for above 70% of the global contact lens market. This growth was attributed towards increasing patient population suffering fromophthalmic disorders (myopia, diabetic retinopathy and astigmatism).Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (Row) regions are estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period, owing to large population base, huge untapped potential, rise in disposable incomes and increased healthcare awareness. In addition substantial investments being made by the major market players in these regions will further boost the growth and uptake of contact lenses in these regions.



Global contact lens market is characterized by the presence of well-established as well as emerging players. The major companies competing in this market are Johnson & Johnson (ACUVUE brands), CIBA Vision (CIBA Vision Focus Dailies, CIBA Vision Freshlook), Essilor International (ContinuVu Concentric Design, Scone Standard) Cooper Vision (Biofinity Brands, Avira Brands) and others.



