Contact Lenses Market Share, Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.



Contact lenses market growth is driven by key factors such as increasing prevalence of eye- and vision-related issues and conditions and increasing geriatric population globally



The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



Key players operating in the market are Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:



Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses



Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal



Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective



Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Retail Stores

Brand Showrooms



The global Contact Lenses market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Contact Lenses market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Contact Lenses market.



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Contact Lenses market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Contact Lenses market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Contact Lenses market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Contact Lenses market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Contact Lenses Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Contact Lenses Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increase in the number of eye diseases across the world



4.2.2.2. Growing aging population



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High price of contact lens



4.2.3.2. lack of professional eye care services



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Contact Lenses Market By Usages Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Usage Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028



5.1.1. Daily Wear



5.1.2. Extended Wear



5.1.3. Traditional lenses



Chapter 6. Contact Lenses Market By Design Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Design Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028



6.1.1. Monovision



6.1.2. Spherical



6.1.3. Toric



6.1.4. Multifocal



Chapter 7. Contact Lenses Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028



7.1.1. Hybrid



7.1.2. Silicone Hydrogel



7.1.3. Rigid Gas Permeable



7.1.4. PMMA



CONTINUED…!



