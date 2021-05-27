Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Contact Tracing Application Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Contact Tracing Application Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Contact Tracing Application. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google, Apple., SAP SE, ServiceNow, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation.



Brief Overview on Contact Tracing Application:

Contact tracing applications, are applications on smart phones that help you trace down or track down a person. These came in to use extensively in 2020 because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. Several Countries launched these Mobile Tracing applications. Contact Tracing is a Procedure to identify people exposed to a certain disease. Mobile tracing can be done using GPS or Bluetooth and in some cases these applications include both. Others that have been in close proximity to the infected person may be identified, allowing for more precise and timely contact tracing than the conventional manual method. Today half of the population of the world carries a smartphone with a GPS and a Bluetooth. Government programmes that encourage social distancing and patient monitoring have also had a positive effect on the industry. The industry's growth prospects are improving thanks to advancements in GPS, Bluetooth, and ultrasonic technology. To meet the high demand for data privacy standards, app developers are pushing for the creation of decentralized data collection approaches through device-based databases.



Market Drivers:

Increased Use of Smartphones across the World among All Age Groups

Increasing Regulations in Various Industries to Improve Safety, Workflow, and Security



Market Trends:

Growing Trend of Real Time Locations System



The Global Contact Tracing Application Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Centralised, Decentralised), Connectivity (Bluetooth, GPS), Operating System (Android, IOS)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



June 2020 â€" SAP SE in Collaboration with Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Systems developed the Corona-Warn-Appâ€™ for Contact racing in Germany



