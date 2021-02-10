New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Contact Tracing Technology aids in curbing the spread of an infectious disease or a virus by finding people who are at a higher risk of infection after coming in contact with an infected person. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the predominance and significance of contact tracing technology across the globe to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Apple, Google, Microsoft, Polte Corporation, Triax Technologies, Everbridge



Market Drivers



The global contact tracing technology market is estimated to be bolstered by the increasing adoption of tracking solutions by medical devices and pharmaceutical companies. Strict regulations undertaken by governments are estimated to fuel the market for trace and track monitoring. Rising efforts undertaken by public health agencies towards community services can be attributed to the growth in the industry. The availability of major industry players and the prevalence of Android or iOS operating systems are expected to propel the market growth. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of individuals are expected to positively influence market growth.



Regional Landscape



North America held the largest share in the global market for contact tracing solutions in 2020, owing to the prevalence of extensive aggregation standards, and developed healthcare equipment and infrastructure. In terms of revenue share, Europe held the second-largest market for trace and track solutions, and this dominance is estimated to prevail over the forecast period. This growth can be associated with the presence of developed countries, like Turkey, Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy, in the region. The market for contact tracing technology in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness robust growth owing to increasing pressure to regulate the rising prevalence of drugs in developing nations, such as India and China.



Segments Covered in the report



Database Management Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Self-reported Database

Mass Tested Database

Government Tested Database

Identified Red Alert Area

Health-Tracking Solutions



Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

Standalone Solutions



Tracking Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Bluetooth

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)

Wireless sensor Network Technology

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Common Individuals

Government Bodies

Healthcare Institutions

Private Sectors

BFSI Corporations

Public Transport Authorities

Shopping Centres & Entertainment

Bars & Restaurants

Press & Media

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Key Points of the Report:



Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Contact Tracing Technology market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.



Executive Summary: In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Contact Tracing Technology industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.



Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Contact Tracing Technology industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.



Highlights of the TOC:



Report Overview



1.1 Research Scope



1.2 Key Contact Tracing Technology market segments



1.3 Major players



1.4 Market analysis by product



1.5 Market analysis by application



1.6 Report timeline



Global Growth Trends



2.1 Global Contact Tracing Technology market size



2.2 Latest Contact Tracing Technology market trends



2.3 Key growth trends



Competitive Landscape



3.1 Global Contact Tracing Technology market key players



3.2 Global Contact Tracing Technology size by manufacturers



3.3 Products of major players



3.4 Entry barriers in the Contact Tracing Technology market



3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances



Continue…



