Brief Overview on Contactless Biometrics Technology

Biometrics can be defined as the process by which a person's unique characteristics are recognized and recorded by an electrical device, which means a statistical analysis of biological phenomena. This includes the identification of fingerprints, hand geometry, iris scan, DNA, odor, face recognition, and handprint. The contactless biometric technology offers the use of contactless authentication technology which offers a more secure mode based on hygiene and convenience. Biometrics has proven to be a very powerful technology for identifying or authenticating users. The development of biometrics also takes advantage of new advances in biometric sensors, computing power, and artificial intelligence. Beyond strengthening security, the user experience has become another key issue to enable the use of biometrics in a greater number of use cases. Contactless biometric technologies help improve the user experience, and the maturity of existing solutions is such that they are already used in various application areas such as forensics, border control, passenger facilitation, or access control.



Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Scope & Segmentation:

By Type

- Facial Recognition

- Contactless Cards

- Others

By Application

- Identity Verification

- Payments & Transactions

- Access Control



Market Trend

- The Recent Covid-19 Epidemic That Prompted a Shift towards Social Distancing Is Influencing Organizations towards Using Contact-Based Biometrics Technology

- Growing Usage of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Technology in Various Industries

- Rising Demand for Secure, Hygienic, and Convenient Authentication System in Condominiums and Clubs across the Globe



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for High Level of Security in Commercial

- Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Tablets Coupled With Manufacturers' Focus on Facial Recognition

- Rising Adoption of Contactless Biometrics Solutions in Financial Institutions for Securing Financial Transactions



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

Chapter 05 – Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Contactless Biometrics Technology market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market

Chapter 09 – Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Contactless Biometrics Technology Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



