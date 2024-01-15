New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- The latest study released on the Global Contactless Payment Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Contactless Payment market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:



Thales, Visa Inc., Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, MasterCard, Apple Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., American Express Company, Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba.com., PayU, Others

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the global Contactless Payment market is valued at USD 34.55 Billion in 2023 and estimated to reach a revenue of USD 95.7 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2029.



Get Customized Sample Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-contactless-payment-market?utm_source=Neeti_SBWire&utm_id=Neeti



Definition:



Contactless payment refers to a secure method of transaction that allows individuals to make purchases without physically touching the payment device or card to the point-of-sale terminal. Instead of using cash or inserting a card into a chip reader, contactless payments utilize near field communication (NFC) technology.



Market Trends:



Contactless payments were witnessing widespread adoption across the globe. Many consumers and businesses were recognizing the convenience and speed offered by contactless transactions, contributing to a steady increase in usage.



Market Drivers:



Contactless payments offer a quick and convenient way for consumers to make transactions. The process of tapping a card or mobile device is faster than traditional payment methods, reducing wait times at checkout.



Market Opportunities:



Contactless payments offer a faster and more convenient payment experience for customers. Businesses that adopt and promote contactless options can enhance overall customer satisfaction, leading to increased loyalty and repeat business.



Target Audience:



New Entrants/Investors,Analysts and Strategic Business Planners,Government Research Organizations,Private Research Organization,Contactless payment service providers,Banking institutions,Government Bodies,End-Users,Others



Check Special Discount Offer on Complete Report Now @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/request-discount/global-contactless-payment-market?utm_source=Neeti_SBWire&utm_id=Neeti



The Global Contactless Payment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below :



Global Contactless Payment Market Breakdown by Application (Retail, Transportation, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others) by Type (Smartphone Based Payments, Card Based Payments) by Device Type (Smartphones & Wearables, Smart Cards and Point-of-sale (POS) Terminals) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Global Contactless Payment market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions :



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Get Complete Scope of Work @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-contactless-payment-market?utm_source=Neeti_SBWire&utm_id=Neeti



Objectives of the Report :



- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Contactless Payment market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Contactless Payment

- -To showcase the development of the Contactless Payment market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Contactless Payment market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Contactless Payment

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Contactless Payment market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Contactless Payment Market Study Coverage:



- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Contactless Payment market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.



Contactless Payment Market Executive Summary :



It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Contactless Payment Market Production by Region Contactless Payment Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

Key Points Covered in Contactless Payment Market Report:



- Contactless Payment Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Contactless Payment Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Contactless Payment Market

- Contactless Payment Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2030)

- Contactless Payment Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2030)

- Contactless Payment Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Smartphone Based Payments, Card Based Payments}

- Contactless Payment Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Contactless Payment Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Buy Contactless Payment Market Latest Report Edition @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3316?utm_source=Neeti_SBWire&utm_id=Neeti



Key questions answered :



How feasible is Contactless Payment market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Contactless Payment near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Contactless Payment market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.

Thanks for reading this article; HTF MI also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise reports like Balkan, China-based, Japanese, German, North American, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



About HTF Market Intelligence Consulting

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to enable businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Phone: +1 434 322 0091

sales@htfmarketintelligence.com

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter