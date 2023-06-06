Contactless Payment Market Size Analysis, Regional Insights, Market Share and Opportunity

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2023 -- The global Contactless Payment Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2020 to USD 18.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major advantage offered by contactless payments is that customers can instantly complete transactions with the tap of a card. This increases the speed of transactions, making contactless payments even more efficient. With the increasing integration of contactless payment technologies in mobile handsets and smart phones, the demand for contactless payment solutions has grown tremendously across all the countries.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Contactless Payment Market"



106 - Tables

34 - Figures

154 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1313



Based on component, the hardware segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



This section studies the contactless payment hardware portfolio. Contactless payments are about wave and pay payments. The Point of Sale (POS) terminal is an electronic device that is used to process the payment transaction from a retailer's store. Near-Field Communication (NFC) chips are built on a specific set of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) standards that help devices, such as smartcards, POS, and wearables to communicate with each other by bringing them together or in close proximity. A smartcard is a small plastic chip card, embedded with an integrated chip, which is used to store and transfer data. Smart cards and wearables are the two most important devices used in contactless payment solutions.



Based on services, the integration and deployment services segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



The system integration services in the contactless payment market aim at streamlining business applications by integrating various modules of the day-to-day operations. System integration services include project management, designing, engineering, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services. These services enable the effective and smooth running of processes at reduced costs while maintaining their operational environment for end users.



Among regions, Europe to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



The contactless payment market in Europe is the largest in terms of market size and is highly fragmented based on multi-currencies and multi-languages. The region comprises a diverse range of countries, from economically and technologically advanced countries, such as the UK and Germany to severely debt-ridden countries, such as Greece and Austria. The UK, Poland, Spain, and Germany are the leading countries in the European contactless payment market.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1313



Key Players



The major contactless payment market vendors include Gemalto (Netherlands), Infineon (Germany), Ingenico (France) , Wirecard (Germany), Verifone (US), Giesecke+Devrient (Germany), IDEMIA (France), On Track Innovations (Israel), Identiv (US), CPI Card Group (US), Bitel (South Korea), Setomatic Systems (US), Valitor (Iceland), PAX Global Technology (China), MYPINPAD (UK), Mobeewave (Canada), Alcineo (South Africa), Castles (Taiwan), SumUp (UK), and PayCore (Istanbul).



Browse Other Reports:



Smart Cities Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Crypto Asset Management Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Metaverse Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/contactless-payments-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/contactless-payments.asp