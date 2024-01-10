Contactless Payments Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth by Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V.

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Contactless Payments Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Contactless Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Ingenico Group (France), Verifone Systems, Inc. (United States) , Inside Secure (France) , On Track Innovations (Israel), Oberthur Technologies SA (France) , Location Sciences Group PLC (United Kingdom), Wirecard AG (Germany), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany) , Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands) , Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States) ,.



Scope of the Report of Contactless Payments

Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services via debit, credit or smartcards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication (NFC). To make a contactless payment, a person simply needs to tap their card near a point-of-sale terminal. Contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transactions. As contactless payments do not require a signature or a PIN, transactions sizes on cards are limited. The allowable amount for a contactless transaction varies by country and bank. Examples of non-credit or debit card contactless payments include transit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet, among others.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Others), Devices Type (Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards, Others)



Market Trends:

Mobile Phone-Based Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers



Opportunities:

Emergence of Mobile Phone-Based NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payments

Technology Integration Opportunities



Market Drivers:

Reduced Transaction Time Due to Contactless Payments

Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe

Convenience in Processing Low-Value Payments

Increased Disposable Income of Individuals



What can be explored with the Contactless Payments Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Contactless Payments Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Contactless Payments

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

o Track Right Markets

o Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



