Contactless Payments Market Sets the Table for Continued Growth by Wirecard AG, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Gemalto N.V.

Technological Advancements in Contactless Payments to Boost the World Market
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Contactless Payments Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Contactless Payments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Get inside Scoop of the report, request for free sample @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/94999-global-contactless-payments-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja
Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Contactless Payments Market various segments and emerging territory.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Ingenico Group (France), Verifone Systems, Inc. (United States) , Inside Secure (France) , On Track Innovations (Israel), Oberthur Technologies SA (France) , Location Sciences Group PLC (United Kingdom), Wirecard AG (Germany), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany) , Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands) , Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States) ,.
Scope of the Report of Contactless Payments
Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services via debit, credit or smartcards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication (NFC). To make a contactless payment, a person simply needs to tap their card near a point-of-sale terminal. Contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transactions. As contactless payments do not require a signature or a PIN, transactions sizes on cards are limited. The allowable amount for a contactless transaction varies by country and bank. Examples of non-credit or debit card contactless payments include transit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet, among others.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Others), Devices Type (Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards, Others)
Market Trends:
Mobile Phone-Based Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers
Opportunities:
Emergence of Mobile Phone-Based NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payments
Technology Integration Opportunities
Market Drivers:
Reduced Transaction Time Due to Contactless Payments
Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe
Convenience in Processing Low-Value Payments
Increased Disposable Income of Individuals
What can be explored with the Contactless Payments Market Study?
- Gain Market Understanding
- Identify Growth Opportunities
- Analyze and Measure the Global Contactless Payments Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals
- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Contactless Payments
- Understand the Competitive Scenarios
o Track Right Markets
o Identify the Right Verticals
Have Any Questions Regarding Global Contactless Payments Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/94999-global-contactless-payments-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
Table of Contents
Global Contactless Payments Market Research Report
Chapter 1 Global Contactless Payments Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry
Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region
Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 12 Global Contactless Payments Market Forecast
Finally, Contactless Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/94999-global-contactless-payments-market?utm_source=Sbwire&utm_medium=tanuja
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.