Global Contactless Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ingenico Group (France), Verifone Systems, Inc. (United States), Inside Secure (France), On Track Innovations (Israel), Oberthur Technologies SA (France), Location Sciences Group PLC (United Kingdom), Wirecard AG (Germany), Giesecke & Devrient GmbH (Germany), Gemalto N.V. (Netherlands) and Heartland Payment Systems, Inc. (United States).



Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services via debit, credit or smartcards, by using RFID technology or near-field communication (NFC). To make a contactless payment, a person simply needs to tap their card near a point-of-sale terminal. Contactless payments are carried out in close physical proximity preventing unauthorized access during the transactions. As contactless payments do not require a signature or a PIN, transactions sizes on cards are limited. The allowable amount for a contactless transaction varies by country and bank. Examples of non-credit or debit card contactless payments include transit cards, Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Google Wallet, among others.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Contactless Payments Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Reduced Transaction Time Due to Contactless Payments

- Increased Internet Infrastructure across the Globe

- Convenience in Processing Low-Value Payments

- Increased Disposable Income of Individuals



Market Trend

- Mobile Phone-Based Payments Has Emerged As a Popular Payment Choice among Young and Affluent Consumers



Restraints

- High Costs Involved For the Installation of EPOS Terminals and Lower Rate of Adoption



Opportunities

- Emergence of Mobile Phone-Based NFC (Near-Field Communication) Payments

- Technology Integration Opportunities



Challenges

- Lack of Awareness among the Underdeveloped Countries



The Global Contactless Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Hospitality, Government, Others), Devices Type (Mobile Handsets, Point of Sale Terminals, NFC Chips, Smart Cards, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Contactless Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Contactless Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Contactless Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Contactless Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the Contactless Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Contactless Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Contactless Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Contactless Payments market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Contactless Payments market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Contactless Payments market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



