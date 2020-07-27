Contactless Smart Card Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2020 -- Contactless Smart Card Market 2020-2026



A contactless smart card is a contactless credential whose dimensions are credit-card size. Its embedded integrated circuits can store (and sometimes process) data and communicate with a terminal via NFC. Commonplace uses include transit tickets and passports.

Smart cards are pocket-sized cards that contain integrated circuits and can be used for individual identification and authentication by organizations across various sectors. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by factors like the high convenience of contactless smart cards and the augmented utilization of contactless smart cards by governments to address their rising need for security.

The rising need for a tamper-resistant system will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Smart cards with magnetic strips have the capability to store financial information about end users. However, these cards can easily be tampered with, which will result in the loss of personal information or data. Since contactless smart cards with PIN codes are difficult to tamper with, they are increasingly being adopted to bolster the safety of the card holder's accounts.

In this market research, analysts have estimated the government ID sector to be the largest market segment during the estimated period. The growing need for contactless smart cards in government organizations for individual identification and authentication will result in this market segment's impressive CAGR of over 30% until 2020.



Drivers and Constraints



The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Contactless Smart Card market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.



This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Contactless Smart Card industry.



Key Players



The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Morpho, Gemalto, Oberthur, Giesecke & Devrient, Sony, Infineon, NXP, CardLogix, Watchdata, Advanced Card Systems, SpringCard, Secura Key, DataCard and more.



This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Contactless Smart Card.



Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:



The global Contactless Smart Card is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.



Based on Type, the global Contactless Smart Card Market is segmented into RFID, RFIC, RFCPU and other



Based on Application, the Contactless Smart Card Market is segmented into Transportation, Contactless Bank Cards, Identification, and Others.



Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Contactless Smart Card in each regional segment mentioned above.



Key Stakeholders

Contactless Smart Card Market Manufacturers

Contactless Smart Card Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Contactless Smart Card Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors



Major Key Points from Table of Content:



1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Contactless Smart Card Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Contactless Smart Card Market Trends



….



7 Company Profiles

7.1 Morpho

7.1.1 Morpho Business Overview

7.1.2 Morpho Contactless Smart Card Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Morpho Contactless Smart Card Product Introduction

7.1.4 Morpho Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Gemalto

7.2.1 Gemalto Business Overview

7.2.2 Gemalto Contactless Smart Card Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Gemalto Contactless Smart Card Product Introduction

7.2.4 Gemalto Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Oberthur

7.3.1 Oberthur Business Overview

7.3.2 Oberthur Contactless Smart Card Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Oberthur Contactless Smart Card Product Introduction

7.3.4 Oberthur Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Giesecke & Devrient

7.4.1 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview

7.4.2 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless Smart Card Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Giesecke & Devrient Contactless Smart Card Product Introduction

7.4.4 Giesecke & Devrient Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Sony

7.5.1 Sony Business Overview

7.5.2 Sony Contactless Smart Card Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Sony Contactless Smart Card Product Introduction

7.5.4 Sony Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments



Continued...



Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

