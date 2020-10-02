Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The Global Contactless Smart Card Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

Gemalto (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Paragon Group Limited (United Kingdom), Morpho (IDEMIA) (France), Oberthur (France), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), CardLogix Corporation (United States), Advanced Card Systems (ACS) (Hong Kong), Watchdata Technologies (Singapore), SpringCard (United States)



Definition:

Contactless smart cards are pocket-sized cards that contain integrated circuits and can be used for individual identification and authentication by organizations across various sectors. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by factors like the high convenience of contactless smart cards and the augmented utilization of contactless smart cards by governments to address their rising need for security. The rising need for a tamper-resistant system will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Contactless smart cards with magnetic strips have the capability to store financial information about end-users. However, these cards can easily be tampered with, which will result in the loss of personal information or data. Since contactless smart cards with PIN codes are difficult to tamper with, they are increasingly being adopted to bolster the safety of the cardholder accounts.



Recent Developments in Global Contactless Smart Card Market:

On 4th November 2019, Paragon ID acquired the Thames Technology. This expansion will help the company in the expansion of company's payment activities while strengthening the company's market share in UK's smart card market. With this acquisition company will develop the presence in the retail and banking sector.



The Contactless Smart Card Market is segmented by following:

Study by Application (Transportation, Contactless Bank Cards, Corporate Identification, Other), Industry Verticals (BASF, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Education Industry, Others), Technology (RFID (Radio-frequency Identification), NFC, MIFARE, Memory Card), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Material (PVC, PET or ABS)



Market Trends:

The growing use of Contactless Smart Card in Transportation and Eateries

Adoption of Advanced Features and Benefits



Market Drivers:

Rising Need For Safety and Security while Digital Transaction or Identification

Increasing Demand for Cashless Secured Payments



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Chapter 05 – Global Contactless Smart Card Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Contactless Smart Card Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Contactless Smart Card market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Contactless Smart Card Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Chapter 09 – Global Contactless Smart Card Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Contactless Smart Card Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



