Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2020 -- Latest released the research study on The Contactless Smart Card Market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative evaluation through enterprise analysts, inputs from enterprise specialists and enterprise individuals throughout the cost chain. The report presents an in-depth evaluation of parent marketplace trends, macro-economic signs and governing elements at the side of marketplace attractiveness as according to segments. The report additionally maps the qualitative effect of numerous marketplace elements on marketplace segments and geographies. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Gemalto (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Paragon Group Limited (United Kingdom), Morpho (IDEMIA) (France), Oberthur (France), Giesecke & Devrient (Germany), CardLogix Corporation (United States), Advanced Card Systems (ACS) (Hong Kong)



The covid19 pandemic has affected on Global Contactless Smart Card market. It may result unpredictable fall in sales in early of 2020. Latest research shows Global Contactless Smart Card market will see revolutionary growth in decade to hit big revenues in future. Download our free sample report and keep yourself up-to-date with available business opportunity.



Brief Overview on Contactless Smart Card

Contactless smart cards are pocket-sized cards that contain integrated circuits and can be used for individual identification and authentication by organizations across various sectors. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by factors like the high convenience of contactless smart cards and the augmented utilization of contactless smart cards by governments to address their rising need for security. The rising need for a tamper-resistant system will be the key driver for the growth of this market. Contactless smart cards with magnetic strips have the capability to store financial information about end-users. However, these cards can easily be tampered with, which will result in the loss of personal information or data. Since contactless smart cards with PIN codes are difficult to tamper with, they are increasingly being adopted to bolster the safety of the cardholder accounts.

On 4th November 2019, Paragon ID acquired the Thames Technology. This expansion will help the company in the expansion of company's payment activities while strengthening the company's market share in UK's smart card market. With this acquisition company



Market Scope & Segmentation:

Study by Application (Transportation, Contactless Bank Cards, Corporate Identification, Other), Industry Verticals (BASF, Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Education Industry, Others), Technology (RFID (Radio-frequency Identification), NFC, MIFARE, Memory Card), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline), Material (PVC, PET or ABS)



What's driving the Contactless Smart Card Market?

- Rising Need For Safety and Security while Digital Transaction or Identification

- Increasing Demand for Cashless Secured Payments



A View on Influencing Trends:

- The growing use of Contactless Smart Card in Transportation and Eateries

- Adoption of Advanced Features and Benefits



Challenges that Market May Face:

- Regulatory Standards and Norms Regarding Smart Card Technology



Market Opportunities:

- Continuous Research and Development in Smart Card Technology



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources contain the enterprise professionals from the Contactless Smart Card Market consisting of the control organizations, processing organizations, analytics carrier carriers of the enterprise's price chain. All primary sources have been interviewed to collect and authenticate qualitative & quantitative statistics and decide the future prospects.

In the tremendous primary research technique undertaken for this study, the primary research – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey have been taken into consideration to achieve and confirm each qualitative and quantitative elements of this studies study. When it involves secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations have been given primary weightage.



