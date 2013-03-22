Contagious Companies Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Headed by internationally known speaker, Monica Wofford, Contagious Companies is celebrating their tenth year in business this month.



Contagious Companies, Inc. is a WBENC Certified Business Enterprise. This training and consulting firm was built out of Monica's passion for developing leaders and she uses her skills as an engaging and entertaining professional speaker and trainer to help those who have been promoted, but not prepared.



In 2003, Monica Wofford, CSP, founded PresentersPlus, Inc., where she filled the role of president. There she designed and delivered training to Fortune 1000 companies with audiences ranging from 10 to 800 learners. In 2006, Wofford transformed PresentersPlus into Monica Wofford International, providing comprehensive corporate training and coaching that enhances the careers and lives of employees, while creating measurablereturn-on-investment for companies.



In 2008, the company known as Monica Wofford International, Inc became a division of the multi-division company known today as Contagious Companies, Inc.



While Monica still provides coaching, speaking, consulting and training, alongside team members, she primarily serves as the CEO of Contagious Companies, Inc.



About Contagious Companies

Contagious Companies has five divisions and is based in Orlando and provides a well-rounded offering of services for leaders, managers, employees, and training departments. The team Wofford has the privilege of leading within Contagious Companies, includes Janine, serving as Director of Operations, Bernice, serving as Executive Assistant, and many other invaluable team members both locally and internationally based as well as, a host of wonderful coaches and partners in professional training.



