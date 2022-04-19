New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2022 -- A new 159 page research study released with title 'Global Container and Kubernetes Security Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) but also players analysis with profile such as Alert Logic (United States), Aqua Security (Israel), Capsule8 (United States), CloudPassage (United States), NeuVector (United States), Qualys (United States), Trend Micro (Japan), Twistlock (United States), StackRox (United States) and Sysdig (United States) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research coverage are Google (United States) and Guardicore (Israel). With n-number of tables and figures examining the research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



A container is a new form of network security outcomes that offers traditional network security techniques to the modern cloud-native. Containers are mainstream as they make it manageable to construct, bundle, and develop an application or administration all through its entire lifecycle and over multiple conditions and arrangement targets. The Kubernetes security platform is a portable, extensible, and open-source platform that's used to dominate the enterprise market. However, the Kubernetes security consists of prime security issues like misconfigurations, runtime security incidents, and security vulnerabilities. furthermore, the Kubernetes security is meant on 4Csof cloud-native security ie; cloud, cluster, container, and code.



The market study is broken down and major geographies with country level break-up.



There are various companies that are exploring the market opportunities by investing in the new treatment and also expanding their footprints in new geographic regions by adopting various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new product launches, and others. Analysts at HTF MI estimates that Players from United States will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Container and Kubernetes Security market throughout the predicted period. Established and emerging Players should take a closer view at their existing organizations and reinvent traditional business and operating models to adapt to the future.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies



In Feb 2019 - Twistlock has extended its container security relationship with IBM to incorporate integration with IBM Cloud Security adviser, a hub through which IBM consolidates cyber security alerts concerning potential threats to the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.

In May 2019 - Trend micro launched container security capabilities added to Trend micro Deep Security to elevate protection across the whole DevOps lifecycle and runtime stack



Market Trend



IT & ITes Sector is Gaining Traction Because of Emergence of Container Orchestration and Deployment



Market Drivers



Increasing Vulnerabilities and Cyber-attacks

Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Cloud Technology

Increase Popularity of Micro Services



Opportunities



Surge in Demand For Secure Virtual Container Environment



Restraints



Complexity is Managing Cloud Environment

Misuse of Container Image



Challenges



Lack of Availability of Skilled Workforce

Increase in Communication and Network Regulations



Key Target Audience



Regulatory bodies, Research organizations, and consulting firms, Commercial research & developments (R&D), Software Developer and End-use industries



