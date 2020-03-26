Container Fleet Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2026 – Maersk, CMA CGM, MSC, China COSCO Shipping

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Container fleet finds application in the automotive, mining and minerals, oil, gas, and chemicals, food and agriculture, and the retail industries. Currently, the market is witnessing the increased use of fleet management techniques to improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, track the fleet, and control expenses. Container fleet management is the growing requirement for fleet operators to increase their operational productivity.



The rapidly growing intermodal freight transportation is the major growth driver for the container fleet market. Intermodal freight transportation requires standard containers as they provide high efficiency and can carry more containers per day or voyage.



The reefer container segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the market throughout the forecast period. Companies are focusing on manufacturing temperature-controlled containers. They can monitor containers in real time during transit. The demand for reefer fleet will be the highest from the fruits and vegetable sector, which contribute more than 50% share of the reefer container volume. The growing demand for perishable goods will be a major factor driving the growth of this segment.



In 2019, the global Container Fleet market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=95849



Segment by Key players:

- Maersk

- CMA CGM

- MSC

- China COSCO Shipping

- Evergreen Marine Corporation

- Hanjin Shipping

- Hapag-Lloyd



Segment by Type:

- Dry Containers

- Reefer Container

- Tank Container

- Special Container



Segment by Application:

- Automotive

- Oil & Gas

- Food

- Mining & Minerals

- Agriculture

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=95849



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Container Fleet Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Container Fleet Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Container Fleet Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Container Fleet Market Forecast

4.5.1. Container Fleet Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Container Fleet Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Container Fleet Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Container Fleet Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Container Fleet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Container Fleet Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Container Fleet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Container Fleet Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Container Fleet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Container Fleet Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Container Fleet Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Container Fleet Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=95849



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com